Image copyright Buccleuch/Forsa Energy Image caption A public inquiry will help to decide the fate of the wind farm

A public inquiry has begun into a wind farm described as "visually dominant and incongruous" by a council.

Developers have scaled back the Lowther Hills project near Wanlockhead from 42 to 30 turbines.

However, Dumfries and Galloway Council are still opposing the Buccleuch and Forsa Energy scheme.

A hearing is taking place in Sanquhar Community Centre until 10 October after which a Scottish government reporter will decide if it should proceed.

The inquiry will initially examine the landscape and visual impact of the proposed development.

It will then look at a range of other issues including its economic significance, ecological effects and any noise concerns.

Closing submissions are likely to be allowed until early November with a decision issued some time after that.