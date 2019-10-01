Lowther Hills wind farm public inquiry begins
A public inquiry has begun into a wind farm described as "visually dominant and incongruous" by a council.
Developers have scaled back the Lowther Hills project near Wanlockhead from 42 to 30 turbines.
However, Dumfries and Galloway Council are still opposing the Buccleuch and Forsa Energy scheme.
A hearing is taking place in Sanquhar Community Centre until 10 October after which a Scottish government reporter will decide if it should proceed.
The inquiry will initially examine the landscape and visual impact of the proposed development.
It will then look at a range of other issues including its economic significance, ecological effects and any noise concerns.
Closing submissions are likely to be allowed until early November with a decision issued some time after that.