A council has ruled out a possible tuk-tuk taxi service in the south of Scotland.

The licensing panel of the local authority in Dumfries and Galloway was asked to consider whether the three-wheeled vehicles could be used.

It decided they were not suitable in "type, size and design" for use as a taxi or private hire.

The council said it shared the safety concerns which had previously been raised by police.

A request was received by the local authority by a member of the public to look at the possibility of the scheme.

It could have seen the motorised version of the traditional pulled rickshaw or cycle rickshaw taking to the streets of south west Scotland.

Police raised fears they could tip over at roundabouts and said death or serious injury was a "very real possibility" due to the lack of safety devices.

A council transport manager also said the vehicles were not suitable for the region's roads.

Members of the licensing panel unanimously agreed that the tuk-tuk was not appropriate for taxi use in Dumfries and Galloway.