When Scotland's oldest working theatre was saved

Image copyright GE Photo Image caption A major overhaul of the building originally opened in 1792 was completed four years ago

The Theatre Royal in Dumfries is proud of its claim to be Scotland's oldest working theatre.

However, there have been moments when its very future was most definitely in danger.

Opened in 1792, it flourished for more than a century but the advent of cinema saw it struggle for a role.

It screened films, was used as an auction hall and even a roller skating rink but by 1954 its declining fortunes saw it closed completely.

That could have been the end of this story.

However, the building's fate would collide with that of another long-standing Dumfries institution.

Image copyright Guild of Players Image caption What Every Woman Knows was the guild's first production in its new home

Image copyright Guild of Players Image caption The group has run the new premises since 1959

The Guild of Players acting group - formed in 1913 - performed across the town at a range of venues.

In 1959, its home at the time - the Little Theatre - was earmarked for demolition and it looked around for new premises.

The Shakespeare Street building - which had been closed for some years by now - turned out to be the perfect fit.

It was snapped up for £1,700 and formally reopened the following year by Sir Compton Mackenzie, author of Whisky Galore.

The guild's first production in its new home was local boy JM Barrie's What Every Woman Knows.

Image copyright Guild of Players Image caption Hundreds of productions have been staged by the guild since its creation in 1913

Over the last 60 years, it has redeveloped the building, adding new spaces, purchasing neighbouring buildings and widening the stage.

There were setbacks along the way but eventually a complete overhaul was finished in late 2015 combining historic features with a modern glass-fronted atrium and updated facilities.

It has been described as a "fitting tribute to the tenacity and determination of the guild, and to the generosity and commitment of its funders".

Celebrations are taking place this year to mark six decades in the historic building.

Image copyright Guild of Players Image caption The Guild of Players performed at various venues before the purchase of its Shakespeare Street home

Image copyright Andrew Jardine Image caption Celebrations are taking place at the new theatre this year to mark 60 years since the guild bought it

Peter Nelson, Master of the Guild of Players, said the deal done decades ago had ended a "nomadic and chequered period" for his organisation and the theatre itself.

"In 1959 these two parts of one whole finally were conjoined in the charismatic cultural union you see today," he said.

"Since the early 1960s, the Theatre Royal has been a decisive and important part of the arts culture of Dumfries."

He said recent improvements had "cemented its place as a key part of Dumfries cultural activities".

Mr Nelson said that should allow it to "continue to engage, encourage, enrich, inspire and enlighten all generations" in the town.

The actual anniversary of the purchase fell earlier this year but celebrations will start in earnest with a performance of Arthur Miller's All My Sons later this month.

A theatre which might have been lost for good in the 1950s looks set to enjoy a few more years to come.