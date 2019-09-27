Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The road has been shut due to the damaged bridge near Brow Well

A bridge has partially collapsed near a spot where Robert Burns bathed and drank the waters before he died.

It has forced the closure of the B725 at Brow Well near Ruthwell in Dumfries and Galloway.

The local authority said the route would remain shut until repairs could be carried out.

A first inspection of the bridge has found damage both to the top and underside of the structure close to the historic site.

Image caption The site is close to a spot where Robert Burns bathed and drank the waters

In the 1700s the Brow Well was renowned for its healing qualities with residents of Dumfries regularly "taking the waters".

Burns himself visited in 1796 but it failed to improve his condition and he died in July that year.

The Dumfries and Galloway site remains a popular spot for fans of the poet's work to visit.

It was recently upgraded with a new surround put in place engraved with poetry, a new path and interpretation panel.