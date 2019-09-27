Image copyright Church of Scotland/Cameron Brooks Image caption Jane Haining died at Auschwitz in 1944

An exhibition has been opened to honour a Scots missionary who died at Auschwitz.

Jane Haining, of Dunscore, gave her life to help protect Jewish schoolgirls in Hungary during World War Two.

The display - on loan from the Holocaust Memorial Centre in Budapest - is being hosted at Wigtown Parish Church.

It includes photographs, documents, letters and other artefacts relating to her life.

Ms Haining's devotion to her pupils led to her death in an extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland in 1944.

Image copyright Church of Scotland Image caption The exhibition tells the story of Ms Haining's efforts to protect the children in her care

She was the matron at the Scottish Mission School in Budapest, Hungary, but refused to return home at the outbreak of war, saying the Jewish girls in her care needed her in the "days of darkness".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "It is important to learn from historical events such as the Holocaust and Jane Haining's remarkable and brave story is one from which we can all learn.

"Jane's story and countless others must be remembered and shared in the hope that we will never allow such atrocities to take place again."

'Privilege and honour'

Rev Eric Boyle, minister of Wigtown and Kirkcowan Parish Church, added: "Jane Haining was a courageous and compassionate woman whose life was cut short during a dark period of history and it is a privilege and honour to host this exhibition."

It is hoped the display could be taken to churches in Edinburgh and Glasgow in the future.

Its launch coincides with the start of the Wigtown Book Festival.

Mary Miller, author of Jane Haining - a Life of Love and Courage, will read from her book at the church as well as speaking at the festival.

The display is open to the public between 10:00 and 16:00 daily during the festival which runs until 6 October.