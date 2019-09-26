Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption The council approved plans to terminate the agency in private

Care services in the Scottish Borders are to be returned to council control less than five years after being taken over by an arms-length agency.

SB Cares took over adult care services in a bid to save the local authority money in 2015.

However, it has since faced claims of bullying and a number of critical inspection reports.

The council said the agency had failed to deliver the savings anticipated and "struggled to realise its potential".

Independent investigation

The local authority faced criticism after approving the termination of the agency at a private meeting, despite reassurance there would be "as much transparency as possible".

They said the decision had been made behind closed doors "in order to protect staff".

The issue has prompted calls for an independent investigation into how the decision to transfer services was made in the first place.

SB Cares will be terminated later this year in a move affecting about 570 full-time staff

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption SB Cares will cease to provide care services later this year

Scottish Borders Council chief executive Tracey Logan said the move would have "no detrimental impact" on the care being provided.

She added: "This is purely an organisational change and we have written to all clients and staff to reassure them of that.

"There are challenges facing the care sector right across the country, but we feel there are still opportunities to further improve our services and facilities here in the Scottish Borders."

It comes as the council unveiled plans to invest £2.8m to convert Deanfield Care Home in Hawick into a new care facility.

The local authority said it would be based on the "care village" approach used in the Netherlands and would see the building refurbished into five "homes" each with six bedrooms, wet rooms and new living/dining areas.