Image copyright Google Image caption The old supermarket will be turned into an "attractive pub"

A pub firm has bought a former supermarket site in Dumfries town centre.

Amber Taverns purchased the old Farmfoods building at the corner of Munches Street and Queensberry Street for an undisclosed sum.

Property director Sam Frankland said the company intended to invest £600,000, turning the property into an "attractive pub".

Amber Taverns has nearly 150 pubs across England, Wales and Scotland.

"We hope Dumfries will mirror the success of our recent opening in Paisley, which was our first trading site in Scotland," said Mr Frankland.

"We have started our development in Coatbridge on the former Post Office, which is also due to open before Christmas, and we have other sites in legals in Scotland and will make further announcements soon."

Fraser Carson, surveyor in Shepherd's Dumfries office, added: "This purchase follows a number of recent restaurant and licensed trade openings in Dumfries town centre, where longstanding retail and office premises have been selected for change of use.

"We are delighted that Amber Taverns has purchased this property with the aim of refurbishing and converting it into the latest addition to its expanding portfolio of high standard community pubs."