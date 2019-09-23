Melrose harbour Rugby World Cup Sevens hopes

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is hoped the best teams in the world could be brought to the Borders

A Borders club has revealed plans it hopes could lead to hosting the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Melrose have announced the expansion of their annual tournament next year to four days.

It is a move they hope could pave the way to hosting the best teams in the world in the not too distant future.

The first ever Sevens tournament was held at their Greenyards ground in 1883 and they hope to host the world cup close to its 150th anniversary.

The club is proud of its history as the home of Rugby Sevens

Commercial director Phil Morris said they wanted to maintain rugby traditions but continue "adding new exciting competitions and entertainment".

The four-day event will start on 9 April next year.

"We want our Sevens tournament to be inclusive and fun," added Mr Morris.

"Whether or not you're a die-hard rugby fan, there's going to be something for everyone, young and old.

"Melrose is where Rugby Sevens was born in 1883. In 2020, we're taking things to another level."

'Real energy'

The club hopes the expanded tournament could help allow it to host the World Cup in about 14 years time.

Director of rugby ​Mike Dalgetty said: "We have big ambitions at Melrose, on and off the field.

"There's a real energy and buzz about the place and it's exciting to be part of that.

"We're so proud of our heritage as the home of amateur Rugby Sevens."

The Rugby World Cup Sevens was first held at Murrayfield in 1993 and there have been seven editions in total.

Hong Kong, Argentina, Dubai, Moscow and San Francisco have also hosted the competition.