South Scotland

Pensioner killed after motorbike hits tree near Bonchester Bridge

  • 23 September 2019
B6357 crash Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened on the B6357 near Bonchester Bridge in the Borders

A 75-year-old motorcyclist has died after his bike left the road and struck a tree in the Borders.

He was riding in a group when the accident took place on the B6357 near Bonchester Bridge at about 12:30 on Saturday.

Emergency services were sent to the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Paul Ewing asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward and contact the police.

