Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Robert Coltart wrote the verse to help sell his sweets

A statue of the author of the famous children's rhyme Ally Bally Bee has been unveiled in the Borders.

Robert Coltart penned Coulter's Candy in the 19th Century to help sell his home-made confectionery as he travelled across the region.

Its popularity was revived when Robin Hall and Jimmie Macgregor performed it on the Tonight programme in the 1960s.

Mr Macgregor was in Galashiels along with members of Coltart's family to see the life-sized statue revealed.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Jimmie Macgregor helped increase the popularity of the song in the 1960s

"The song exploded in popularity across the world after we sang it on the Tonight programme," he said.

"The song has an amazing history and I think this is a wonderful tribute which Galashiels should be proud of."

Local schoolchildren tied ribbons on the statue which was created by sculptor Angela Hunter.

Her work is not fully complete as figures of a little girl and young boy running to purchase some sweets will be added by December.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Ribbons were tied to the statue to mirror the flamboyant colours worn by Coltart

"I am delighted to finally see Robert Coltart returned to his hometown," said Ms Hunter.

"It has been a fantastic project to work on with the council, Energise Galashiels Trust and local community.

"I worked closely with local historians to try to ensure the finished sculpture reflected the descriptions of Robert Coltart from the time, as well as his flamboyant character."

Historian Graeme McIver has been championing the sweet-seller's story for some time.

'Colourful clothes'

"My interest in his story began when I witnessed a Japanese film crew visiting Galashiels in the late 1990s to research the life of Coltart, but until now his story has largely been unknown in his hometown," he said.

"Robert Coltart was well known across Galashiels and the Borders in the late 19th Century for selling his boiled sweets at fairs and festivals, dressing in a variety of colourful clothes, and singing his much loved lullaby song to help advertise his wares.

"It is fantastic that Robert Coltart and his famous song can now be remembered and recognised by his local community."

The Coltart statue will be featured on a new town trail being set up in Galashiels.

It is just one of a variety of initiatives under way to revitalise the town.

Coulter's Candy chorus lyrics

Ally bally, ally bally bee,

Sittin' on yer mammy's knee,

Greetin' for a wee bawbee,

Tae buy mair Coulter's candy

The word bawbee in the lyrics refers to a halfpenny coin.