The site ceased energy production back in 2004

A former nuclear site in southern Scotland could become an "economic magnet", according to a council report.

The local authority in Dumfries and Galloway is being asked to approve the latest phase in the redevelopment of the Chapelcross site near Annan.

The plant ceased power generation in 2004 and its cooling towers were demolished in 2007.

A report to councillors said the site had the potential to create a large number of "new, high value jobs".

The cooling towers at Chapelcross came down in 2007

Decommissioning work at the Dumfries and Galloway plant - which started operating in 1959 - has been ongoing for more than a decade.

Described as a "large and complex site" a business case is being put together for its redevelopment.

Among its potential uses are said to be for green energy production due to its existing connection to the national grid.

Conditional funding of £15m has been given from the Borderlands Growth Deal towards the project.

Now Dumfries and Galloway Council is being asked approve the start of the process to "unlock the development" of the site.