A rapist caught after a law student reported how she suffered at his hands as a child has been jailed for four years.

Jay Graham, 26, of Kelso, preyed on his victim starting when she was aged only eight.

A judge heard getting a place at university to study law years later trigged memories of what had happened.

Graham, who admitted two rape charges and having unlawful sex, was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

The offences occurred at various locations in the Borders between 2006 and 2011.

'Socially isolated'

Lord Armstrong told Graham: "You are responsible for robbing her of the innocence of her childhood.

"The crimes are grave and disturbing."

Graham will also be put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

His QC told the court his client had become "socially isolated" growing up.

John Scullion, defending, added that he continued to be upset by what he had done.