Image copyright Alex Hewitt Image caption Events like the Borders Book Festival are credited with generating millions of pounds

A council has unanimously approved a bid to build on the success of a major events strategy credited with generating £7m-a-year.

The current scheme has backed the likes of the Tour of Britain, Melrose 7s and Borders Book Festival.

Scottish Borders Council has now agreed to draw up a new events plan for the region.

It aims to ensure it will "develop and grow" more events in the area in the years to come.

A draft plan will be brought back for full approval next year.

'Much-needed visitors'

East Berwickshire councillor Carol Hamilton said: "We've seen an increase in visitors coming to East Berwickshire and I think what is exciting is that we are offering our visitors lots of different things, I think that's brilliant."

Kelso councillor Tom Weatherston added: "It's an old saying, but you've got to feed the bears to make them dance.

"I think some people like to look at this and think we're just wasting money on these things, but these events really contribute to the economy of the Borders and bring in much-needed visitors."

The new events plan will be drawn up over the next four months.