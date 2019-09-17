Image copyright Pete Robinson Image caption Celebrity chef Tony Singh attended this year's festival

A south of Scotland seafood celebration has "come of age" with visitor numbers up an estimated 25% on last year.

More than 17,000 people attended the three-day Stranraer Oyster Festival at the weekend.

Image copyright Pete Robinson Image caption Attendances are estimated to have increased by about 25%

Romano Petrucci, who chairs the town's development trust, said the event had been "bigger and better" in every way.

He said it had been a "phenomenal success" and they had been "overwhelmed" by the positive comments.

Image copyright Allan Devlin Image caption The dates for next year's festival have now been confirmed

"Our wee oyster festival has truly come of age," he said.

"It is amazing to think that in just four years we have taken Stranraer Oyster Festival from a quirky idea to now establishing it as one of the south of Scotland's biggest events.

"And, by doing so, establishing Stranraer as a vibrant destination for people to visit."

Image copyright Pete Robinson Image caption An oyster eating competition was part of the seafood celebration

He also confirmed that next year's festival would take place from 11 to 13 September.

Among the highlights this year were the Scottish oyster shucking championship and an oyster eating championship.

Image copyright Allan Devlin Image caption Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gougeon was among the record crowds attending the festival

Image copyright Pete Robinson Image caption "Extreme pond dipping" was also on offer in Stranraer

Image copyright Allan Devlin Image caption The three-day celebration came to a close on Sunday

