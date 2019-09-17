Stranraer Oyster Festival has 'come of age'
A south of Scotland seafood celebration has "come of age" with visitor numbers up an estimated 25% on last year.
More than 17,000 people attended the three-day Stranraer Oyster Festival at the weekend.
Romano Petrucci, who chairs the town's development trust, said the event had been "bigger and better" in every way.
He said it had been a "phenomenal success" and they had been "overwhelmed" by the positive comments.
"Our wee oyster festival has truly come of age," he said.
"It is amazing to think that in just four years we have taken Stranraer Oyster Festival from a quirky idea to now establishing it as one of the south of Scotland's biggest events.
"And, by doing so, establishing Stranraer as a vibrant destination for people to visit."
He also confirmed that next year's festival would take place from 11 to 13 September.
Among the highlights this year were the Scottish oyster shucking championship and an oyster eating championship.
All images are subject to copyright.