In pictures: Galloway Hills rally in south west Scotland
- 16 September 2019
Some of the top rally crews from the UK and Ireland descended on the forests of south west Scotland at the weekend.
They were taking part in the Galloway Hills rally - the final round of both the British and Scottish championships.
Dumfries driver David Bogie was in dominant form and won the Scottish event by more than a minute.
The British rally was won by Tom Cave although the overall championship went to third-placed fellow Welshman Matt Edwards.
All images are copyrighted.