Events rake in £7m-a-year for Borders economy

Major sporting and cultural events have been estimated to generate £7m-a-year for the economy in the Borders.

A report to councillors said the area had also raised its profile thanks to its hosting role.

Among the key events have been the Tour of Britain, Borders Book Festival, Melrose Rugby 7s, Borders Art Fair and Tweedlove/Transcend Festival.

A number of other opportunities to enhance the region's role are also on the horizon.

They include:

The return of the Jim Clark Rally combined with recent museum opening

Efforts to increase visitor numbers on the Borders Railway

Landmark celebrations in 2021 for the 250th anniversary of Sir Walter Scott's birth

The details are contained in a report looking at an events plan for the region which concludes next year.

It aims to improve the region's reputation as a host and also create "sustainable economic benefits".

A new plan is being drawn up which hopes to build on its work.

It aims to ensure it will "develop and grow" more events in the years to come.