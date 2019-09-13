Image copyright Kim Ayres

About 10,000 oysters are expected to be eaten over the three days of a festival in a south of Scotland town.

The Stranraer event is now in its third year and celebrates the native seafood of the area.

A number of chefs have been lined up to take part and some of them will participate in a battle to be named Scottish Oyster Shucking Champion.

Other attractions include cookery demonstrations, live music, artisan produce and family activities.

Last year the festival attracted about 14,000 visitors to the Dumfries and Galloway town.

An independent study estimated it had generated about £1m for the economy.