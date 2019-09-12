Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the Park Lea Gardens area on Wednesday afternoon

A man is being treated in hospital after being attacked and stabbed in a south of Scotland town.

The incident happened at about 15:30 on Wednesday in in the Park Lea Gardens area of Stranraer.

A 32-year-old man was taken to the nearby Galloway Community Hospital before being transferred to Dumfries Infirmary.

His condition has been described as stable and police appealed for witnesses "as a matter of urgency".

They said no description of a suspect was currently available.

'Full circumstances'

Door-to-door inquiries are ongoing and CCTV footage in the area is being checked.

Det Ch Insp Colin Burnie said: "It is important that we trace the person responsible as soon as possible.

"A team of detectives will be working to establish the full circumstances.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have any information which could assist with our inquiries to contact police as a matter of urgency."

Any motorists with dash cam footage in the area have also been asked to come forward.