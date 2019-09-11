In pictures: Royal visit to Dumfries and Galloway

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The royal visitors enjoyed a game of bowls during their time in Garlieston

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have been on a visit to sites across southern Scotland.

The royal couple stopped off in Garlieston - the village where Mulberry harbours were tested in the run up to D-Day.

Image copyright PA Media

They also officially opened a visitor centre at Bladnoch whisky distillery - the most southerly in Scotland.

The duchess then visited Moat Brae in Dumfries, recently opened as a national centre for children's literature.

Image copyright Lenny Warren Image caption The couple stopped off at three different locations in Dumfries and Galloway during their visit

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A chance to sample the whisky at Bladnoch was also on offer

Image copyright Lenny Warren Image caption Large crowds gathered outside the distillery to see the royal visitors

Image copyright Lenny Warren Image caption Charles took a close interest in the distilling process

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Children also turned out in Garlieston for a chance to meet the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright Lenny Warren Image caption The Bladnoch site is Scotland's most southerly whisky distillery

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A visit to a local pub - and a pint - was also part of the tour of southern Scotland

