In pictures: Royal visit to Dumfries and Galloway
- 11 September 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have been on a visit to sites across southern Scotland.
The royal couple stopped off in Garlieston - the village where Mulberry harbours were tested in the run up to D-Day.
They also officially opened a visitor centre at Bladnoch whisky distillery - the most southerly in Scotland.
The duchess then visited Moat Brae in Dumfries, recently opened as a national centre for children's literature.
