South Scotland

In pictures: Royal visit to Dumfries and Galloway

  • 11 September 2019
Prince Charles Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The royal visitors enjoyed a game of bowls during their time in Garlieston

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have been on a visit to sites across southern Scotland.

The royal couple stopped off in Garlieston - the village where Mulberry harbours were tested in the run up to D-Day.

Duchess Image copyright PA Media
Presentational white space

They also officially opened a visitor centre at Bladnoch whisky distillery - the most southerly in Scotland.

The duchess then visited Moat Brae in Dumfries, recently opened as a national centre for children's literature.

Duchess Image copyright Lenny Warren
Image caption The couple stopped off at three different locations in Dumfries and Galloway during their visit
Charles Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A chance to sample the whisky at Bladnoch was also on offer
Presentational white space
Kids Image copyright Lenny Warren
Image caption Large crowds gathered outside the distillery to see the royal visitors
Whisky distillery Image copyright Lenny Warren
Image caption Charles took a close interest in the distilling process
Charles Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Children also turned out in Garlieston for a chance to meet the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay
Bouquet Image copyright PA Media
Whisky sampling Image copyright Lenny Warren
Image caption The Bladnoch site is Scotland's most southerly whisky distillery
Pub Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A visit to a local pub - and a pint - was also part of the tour of southern Scotland

All images are copyrighted.