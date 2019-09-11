Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Thomas Curry caused the death of his passenger

A driver has admitted killing a friend in a motorway crash.

Thomas Curry, 41, caused the death of his passenger, Robert Sharp, on the A74(M) in Dumfries and Galloway on 26 July 2017.

The High Court in Glasgow was told that, shortly before the fatal crash near Eaglesfield, Curry's grey Peugeot 307 was clocked doing 90mph.

Curry, of Callander, Stirlingshire, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Sharp, 50, from Maryhill in Glasgow, suffered a catastrophic head injury and died later that day.

Prosecutor Alan Cameron told the court that Curry caused one driver to take evasive action shortly after passing a speed check.

"Another motorist was so concerned about this that he made contact with his work depot asking them to contact the police," he said.

"A short time later the accused moved into lane one and collided with the rear offside of a trailer of an articulated Scania lorry."

Following the collision on the southbound carriageway at around 16:00, Curry's car left the road and travelled up a grass embankment before smashing into a wooden fence and coming to a halt.

Other drivers stopped to help and managed to pull Curry, who had a head wound, from the car.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Robert Sharp suffered a catastrophic head injury in the collision

His passenger, Mr Sharp, was unconscious and trapped in the car. He had a weak pulse and an open wound to his neck.

Paramedics who attended found he had lost a significant amount of blood and he was transferred by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A CT scan revealed he had suffered a catastrophic head injury and he died at 23:40.

Curry was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle and was released the next day after treatment.

The court heard that he had convictions for road traffic offences including driving while disqualified, without insurance or dangerous driving. Curry has also served a seven-year sentence for grievous bodily harm and robbery.

Solicitor advocate Marco Guarino said: "Mr Curry suffers from anxiety and has difficulty interacting with people."

Lady Scott deferred sentence on Curry until next month at the High Court in Livingston and allowed him bail.