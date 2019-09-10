'Voice of rugby' Bill McLaren put in the spotlight

Image caption Bill McLaren still enjoys a global reputation

Bill McLaren's voice is still recognised by rugby fans around the world nearly a decade after he died.

However, the story of the man behind the famous commentaries is less well known.

All that could be about to change, however, thanks to a play celebrating one of Hawick's most famous sons.

The production of Bill McLaren: The Voice of Rugby has enjoyed amazing access to his archive and memorabilia.

Image caption The play has even had access to the famous sheepskin coat the commentator used to wear

Books from his library, a military uniform and even his "famous big sheepskin coat" have been made available to ensure its authenticity.

It is just the latest part of efforts to keep alive the memory of the rugby commentator who died at the age of 86 in 2010.

Janet Coulson, co-director of Firebrand Theatre Company, said the company had been really interested in looking at "the man behind the voice".

Image caption The new play is being staged in Bill McLaren's home town of Hawick

"The family have been amazing in giving us access to the house, Bill's room where he worked," she told BBC Scotland arts correspondent Pauline McLean.

The books on the set all belonged to Mr McLaren and they were also able to use his own clothes - including the "famous big sheepskin coat".

"That makes it incredibly personal for us and for the actors it's a very special thing," Ms Coulson said.

Image caption Janet Coulson said the theatre company wanted to look at the "man behind the voice"

Rugby writer Rob Robertson, who wrote the play, said the commentator was a fascinating subject.

"I don't really think many Scots knew the back story to him and because it was such a varied and interesting back story I thought it was perfect material for a play," he said.

Mr Robertson said Mr McLaren's speed of thought and passion for the sport were always in evidence.

Image caption The family gave access to all sorts of memorabilia for the play

"He had a love of the game that showed through in his commentary," he said.

"Regardless of what was happening to Bill in his private life - which was tough with the death of his daughter and his tuberculosis and he never fulfilled his dream of getting a Scotland cap - he remained positive."

In addition to the play, an archive is being created to make a "treasure trove" of memorabilia available to rugby fans around the world.

Dr Murray Watson, honorary research fellow at the University of Dundee and long-term family friend, said the commentator still enjoyed a global reputation.

Image caption Rob Robertson said the story of Mr McLaren's life was perfect for the stage

"Bill was not called the voice of rugby for nothing, he is known all over the world," he said.

"The archive that we are creating, we are going to digitise and we are planning to link up with school children in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa - we've had a contact already from Argentina.

"The international aspect of rugby and Hawick through Bill McLaren should be cemented by this archive."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans from around the world could soon have access to an archive of Bill McLaren material

According to John Thorburn, secretary of the Bill McLaren Foundation and Hawick Rugby Club, it will all help efforts to ensure he is not forgotten.

"I think it is just keeping Bill's name out there - there's an education job to be done by letting youngsters know who Bill was, because they don't know him," he said.

"The more we can do that the better - keep his name up in lights, not just in Hawick but everywhere."