Girl, 12, suffers 'unprovoked attack' while walking dog in Annan
A 12-year-old girl was left "shaken-up" after being assaulted in an "unprovoked attack" while walking her dog.
The incident happened near a close running from Scotts Street to Queensway in Annan at about 21:00 on Saturday.
Police are trying to trace a man aged about 20, 5ft 2in tall, well-built and with short brown hair.
He was wearing brown trousers, a white T-shirt and trainers and had a star cut into his hair near to the right temple area.
PC Scott Graham said the girl was not injured but had been "clearly shaken-up".
He asked anyone who could identify the attacker or witnessed the assault to come forward.