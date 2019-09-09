Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near a close running from Scotts Street to Queensway in Annan

A 12-year-old girl was left "shaken-up" after being assaulted in an "unprovoked attack" while walking her dog.

The incident happened near a close running from Scotts Street to Queensway in Annan at about 21:00 on Saturday.

Police are trying to trace a man aged about 20, 5ft 2in tall, well-built and with short brown hair.

He was wearing brown trousers, a white T-shirt and trainers and had a star cut into his hair near to the right temple area.

PC Scott Graham said the girl was not injured but had been "clearly shaken-up".

He asked anyone who could identify the attacker or witnessed the assault to come forward.