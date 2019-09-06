Image copyright Google

A Scots cable company has secured a multi-million pound contract with a German telecommunications firm.

The deal for Borders-based Emtelle with Deutsche Glasfaser is worth €63m (£56m).

The company will supply tube bundles and fibre cables for a nationwide fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) expansion.

Emtelle Group's Tony Rodgers said it would help the German firm meet demand for high-speed connectivity "in every corner of the nation".

"As Germany's fastest-growing FTTH network provider, it's vital that we have the technology in place which can enable us to rollout ultra-fast connectivity to the outmost rural areas of the nation - and to do so rapidly," said Dr Stephan Zimmermann of Deutsche Glasfaser.

He said that was why it had chosen Emtelle's "high-quality, reliable solutions" for the project.

Emtelle was founded in Jedburgh in 1980 and opened an additional manufacturing facility in Hawick in 1999.

It describes itself as the "industry leader" in plastic tubing for telecommunications and water piping.