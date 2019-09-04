Image caption The school and the BBC shared the premises which are now surplus to requirements

A list of community groups which could take over a former school site in Dumfries has been drawn up.

The Elmbank building was also home to the town's BBC studios until last year.

It has since been vacated and Dumfries and Galloway Council no longer needs it and has declared it surplus to requirements.

A report lists a number of organisations to consult over its future including a community council, care trust and local radio station.

The school used to provide specialist support for children with social, emotional and behavioural problems.

It closed in August with staff transferring to the new North West Community Campus.

The BBC moved out in 2018 to new studios in the Queen of the South Arena.

The property could now be put to community use with a range of organisations flagged up as potentially interested.