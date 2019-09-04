Image copyright Getty Images Image caption SB Cares has provided care services for the council since April 2015

A council could be set to disband its arms-length care agency - less than five years after it began operation.

SB Cares took control of services in the Scottish Borders in April 2015 in a bid to save millions of pounds.

About 800 staff were affected by the move which aimed to maintain the "same high standards of support".

However, there have been a number of critical inspection reports as well as managers suspended amid bullying claims since it took over operations.

The service transfer took place in a bid to save more than £5m over five years.

SB Cares promised at the time to put a "huge emphasis on the quality of our care and the quality of our team".

It has now emerged that there are plans to dissolve the body which oversees home care, day services, extra care housing and care homes.

A spokesperson confirmed a report would be going to a local authority meeting at the end of this month which could include a recommendation "to bring SB Cares back under the direct control of Scottish Borders Council".

It is understood staff have been briefed and "reassured" their pay and working conditions would not be affected by any changes.