Image copyright Google Image caption Both men were walking home in Stranraer when they were attacked

Two men have suffered serious facial injuries in separate assaults in Stranraer.

One incident happened between 22:00 and 23:00 on Sunday in the Dicks Hill area when a 33-year-old man who was making his way home was attacked.

The other assault was on a 63-year-old man walking along Sheuchan Street at about 22:00.

Police said because of similarities between the attacks there was a "strong possibility" they were linked.

'Unclear motive'

Det Sgt Garry Mitchell said: "At this early stage we have a limited description of the attackers, other than three males, who may have been wearing hooded style tops with the hoods up.

"We are carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the two areas where these attacks occurred and a review of CCTV is ongoing."

He added that it was an "unusual type of crime" for the town.

"These attacks have taken place on two men making their way home after a day out and at this stage we are unclear as to what the motive may have been," he said.

"The consequence of these attacks is that we have two victims who have some serious injuries which have required treatment at hospital."

He urged anyone who was out in the town on Sunday evening and saw anything to get in touch.