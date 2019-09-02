Image copyright New Land Assets Image caption The project will be built near the terminus of the Borders Railway in Tweedbank

Plans for a multi-million pound retail development near the terminus of the Borders Railway have been approved.

Scottish Borders Council's planning committee gave them the go-ahead by five votes to three.

The Borders Gateway proposals include a hotel, petrol station and drive-through coffee shop.

Edinburgh-based developers New Land Assets are behind the project at Tweedbank which they have estimated could create about 80 jobs.

A report to councillors had recommended approval of the project.

'Major factor'

The majority of the committee members agreed and voted through the plans which received 177 supporting comments and 15 objections.

New Land Assets managing director Duncan Hamilton said the company was delighted with the decision.

"The team are keen to get started and the decision today means that we can move to the construction phase and really get things going," he said.

"I want to thank the local community for their support, we had nearly 200 letters of support and I am sure this played a major factor in the decision taken today."