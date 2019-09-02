Work has started on demolishing a school in the Scottish Borders as part of a major educational overhaul.

The site at Parkside Primary in Jedburgh is being cleared to make way for a car park for a multi-million pound campus being built nearby.

The school closed its doors in July with pupils transferred to Howdenburn Primary and Jedburgh Grammar.

Those two sites are expected to shut next year with children moving to the new Jedburgh Grammar Campus.

The Parkside site has been used for educational purposes since the 1940s.

It housed what was then the primary department of Jedburgh Grammar School.

Howdenburn Primary, which dates from the early to mid 1970s, will be demolished to make way for a proposed housing development.

No decision has yet been taken on the future of the old grammar school site with some of the buildings listed by Historic Scotland.