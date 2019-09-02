Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption The man was taking part in the Tour O The Borders when he crashed

A man has died after coming off his bike during a cycling race in the Borders.

The 49-year-old was taking part in the Tour O The Borders event at about 09:40 on Sunday when he crashed.

He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene near the Megget reservoir, about 20 miles from Selkirk.

Police said no-one else was involved in crash.