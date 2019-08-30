Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Ettrick Primary is one of three being closed for good later this year

A council has agreed to close three of its small rural schools.

Ettrick, Hobkirk and Eccles Leitholm primaries in the Borders had already been mothballed for some time but will be shut permanently in December.

Scottish Borders Council said the decision to close a school was "never undertaken lightly".

It said it understood feedback expressing regret at the loss of the schools but also appreciated the understanding shown by communities.

The council has agreed to shut each school permanently on 20 December this year.

They had already been mothballed after pupil numbers fell.

Children in each area will be permanently rezoned to other schools from 21 December.

Hobkirk Primary will transfer to Denholm Primary, Eccles Leitholm to Swinton Primary and Ettrick Primary to Kirkhope Primary in Ettrickbridge.