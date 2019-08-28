Image copyright James Johnstone

A former coal mine converted into a landscape artwork has secured funding to upgrade its visitor facilities.

The Crawick Multiverse near Sanquhar - designed by Charles Jencks - officially opened four years ago.

The South of Scotland Economic Partnership (SOSEP) has awarded the site £67,000 to improve its offering.

Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop said it showed how some of Scotland's "most attractive scenery and landscapes" could be used to attract visitors.

"This investment reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the south of Scotland's tourism destination status," she said.

Russel Griggs, who chairs SOSEP, added: "This investment in enhanced visitor facilities for Crawick Multiverse is fantastic news for the attraction and a project that will have a lasting impact on the region as a whole."

The money will be used to make the site more accessible and able to hold "all weather events all year round".

It was welcomed by Gillian Khosla who chairs the Crawick Multiverse Trust.

"This very welcome award will enable us to offer better welcome facilities for all who come to discover and enjoy this extraordinary land art creation by Charles Jencks," she said.

"We look forward to playing our part in enhancing the sense of wellbeing that connection with our environment affords us all."

