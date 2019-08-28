South Scotland

A7 closed near Stow by lorry and car crash

  • 28 August 2019
A7 Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened on the A7 north of Stow

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry which has shut the A7 in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called out to the incident about two to three miles north of Stow at about 07:20.

Police said one woman travelling in the car involved - a green Vauxhall Astra - was being transferred to hospital with "unknown injuries".

The road was expected to be shut for some time and diversions are in place.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites