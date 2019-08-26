Image copyright Google Image caption Long refused to leave a van when he arrived at Selkirk Sheriff Court

A man who lashed out with a machete in Selkirk town centre has been jailed for more than 20 months - receiving his sentence from the back of a prison van.

Harrison Long, 28, refused to leave the confines of the vehicle when it arrived at court in the town.

He had previously been found guilty of carrying out the attack in February after a row over a dog.

His behaviour was so disruptive that the decision was taken to hold the latest hearing in the court's car park.

He was jailed for a total of 640 days.

He had previously been found guilty by a majority verdict of causing severe injury and permanent disfigurement to his victim.

Colin Hendrie, 42, suffered a five inch cut to his arm and a fractured elbow following the attack in Selkirk's Market Place at about 11:00 on Sunday 3 February.

Long was found guilty of carrying out the attack in Selkirk in February

Long was also convicted of being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete.

After sentencing Long in the back of the van, Sheriff Peter Paterson returned to the bench and repeated the sentence in open court due to the "public interest" in the case.

He explained it had not been possible to deal with Long in court "due to the conduct of the accused and the case was conducted in the prison van".

Long was given 400 days for the machete attack and possession of an offensive weapon.

Before the jury's verdict Long, from Selkirk, had already admitted carrying out a "dirty protest" in a cell at Hawick Police station and struggling with four police officers, injuring one of them.

He was sentenced to 100 days for that offence.

On a separate complaint, Long also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a metal baton during another incident in the Gala Park area of Galashiels in December 2017 for which he received 140 days.

The sentences were backdated to 7 August when he was remanded in custody.