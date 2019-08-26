Image copyright Justice for Jean Image caption The body of Jean Hanlon was recovered from the sea off Crete in 2009

The family of a Dumfries woman found dead in Crete 10 years ago have travelled to the island to launch a new appeal for information.

The Greek authorities have re-opened the inquiry into the the death of Jean Hanlon, following a TV documentary.

A post-mortem examination concluded Jean Hanlon, 53, drowned but information released later suggested injuries consistent with a struggle.

The family will make a public appeal for new witnesses to come forward.

At the time of her death the mother-of-three had been living in Crete for several years, working in bars and tavernas.

Her body was recovered from the sea off the Mediterranean Island on 13 March, 2009, four days after she disappeared.

New witness

Her son Michael Porter said a new witness had come forward since the recent screening of a Channel 5 documentary entitled "Murdered in Paradise: The Killing of Jean Hanlon".

Speaking from Crete, he said: "The new information is a source of mixed old suspicions with new ones which basically gives a very detailed line of events of what potentially happened to our mother on that night, Monday the 9th of March"

"Initially the coroner decreed our mother's death as a drowning accident. Sadly on identifying our mother's body we could see this wasn't correct, which we fought and appealed for for a few years.

"They then released some secondary findings from the initial post mortem which suggested that, and proved, that our mum had a broken neck, shattered lung and coccyx."

Mr Porter said they believed that on the night of her death their mother was with a man who has still not been traced.

He explained: "We know she was apparently with someone here in the port of Heraklion because she spoke to a friend, messaging help and later on trying to phone her friend, and her friend didn't answer - so we knew there are a lot of suspicions because this man has still not been found or come forward to this day,

"We are asking the public and anybody here in Crete, do you remember this woman, were you with her, did you see who she was with that night? No matter how small and insignificant you think that may be, please come forward."