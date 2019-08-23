Image copyright Ann Cook Image caption The area around Auchenmalg was affected by the phone exchange fire

Homes and businesses which lost their landlines as a result of a phone exchange fire have been reconnected.

The Auchenmalg exchange in Galloway burned down on Monday affecting more than 100 properties in the area.

It prompted a plea to the public to check on any vulnerable members of the public who had been affected.

BT confirmed that all phone services had been restored by Thursday night with broadband due to reconnected "as soon as possible".

"We're grateful to the community for their support and their patience while we've worked flat out to restore services," said a spokesperson.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience."