Permanent closure advised for James Hogg's school

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hogg was only able to attend the school for a few months

A school once attended by Scots poet James Hogg is one of three being recommended for permanent closure in the Scottish Borders.

Ettrick Primary dates back to 1725 but was mothballed in 2012 after no pupils enrolled for the new term.

A council report has recommended it should be permanently shut along with Hobkirk and Eccles Lietholm Primaries.

If agreed the three sites would be officially closed on 20 December this year.

Hogg, known as the Ettrick Shepherd, began his education at the school in the village south west of Selkirk.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The primary is one of three facing permanent closure in the Scottish Borders

He was only able to attend for a few months because of his father's bankruptcy and was largely self-educated through his reading.

A report to Scottish Borders Council said it had been clear during consultation that the community "regretted the loss" of the school.

However, it said many considered it inevitable due to a "dramatic change in the demographics" of the area.

Studies of the other two schools also received a similar response from their communities.

A full council meeting is being advised to approve the permanent closures when it meets on 29 August.