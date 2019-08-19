The cost of the damage done by a fire on a south of Scotland industrial estate will run to more than £300,000.

Emergency services were called out to the blaze at Heathhall near Dumfries at about 02:00 on Saturday.

Police said the Galloway Hire Tools building and adjacent premises had been "extensively damaged" during the incident.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and an investigation will be carried out.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to contact them.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent four appliances to the incident to put out the fire in the single storey building.

"Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe," a spokesman added.