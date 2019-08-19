South Scotland

In pictures: Galloway Country Fair at Drumlanrig Castle

  • 19 August 2019
The "very best of country life" was showcased in the grounds of Drumlanrig Castle at the weekend.

A wide range of entertainment was on offer at the Galloway Country Fair held at the site near Thornhill.

A quad bike stunt man, a horse whisperer and a wide range of food stalls were among the attractions over the two days of the event.

Organisers said they hoped the "show-stopping entertainment" had provided a "real spectacle for visitors".

