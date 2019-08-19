Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the town's Irongray Road on Sunday night

A couple in their late 70s have been attacked and robbed in their own home.

The incident happened on Irongray Road in Dumfries some time between 20:00 and 21:30 on Sunday.

A 78-year-old man and his 77-year-old wife were assaulted and cash and jewellery worth more than £60,000 taken.

The man suffered "significant injuries" in the attack and remains in a stable condition in Dumfries Infirmary.

Police said it was thought two men and a woman had been involved in the robbery.

Dark clothing

Det Insp Dean Little said: "At this time police officers remain at the scene and we are carrying out door to door inquiries in the immediate area and gathering in CCTV."

He said they were particularly keen to hear about any sightings of the two men and woman.

The first man has been described as being about 6ft 1in tall, of average build and was wearing dark clothing.

The second man was 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and was also wearing dark clothing.

'Strange vehicles'

Both men spoke with northern English accents.

The woman has been described as about 5ft 2in tall, of larger build with pale white skin. She was about 40 years old with dark brown, shoulder-length hair and spoke with a local accent.

Det Insp Little said a team of detectives was working on the case and asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Police are keen to hear about any "strange vehicles" seen entering or leaving the area or parked on Irongray Road or surrounding streets on Sunday night.