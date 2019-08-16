South Scotland

Staff shortage hits Dumfries and Galloway out-of-hours health service

  • 16 August 2019
Staff shortages are set to hit an NHS out-of-hours service in south west Scotland.

Patients in Dumfries and Galloway have been warned that they may have to wait "longer than normal" to be seen this weekend.

The non-urgent service is provided outside GP practice hours.

However, NHS Dumfries and Galloway said staff shortages were likely to have an impact - especially between 13:00 and 23:30 on Saturday.

"It's an unwelcome situation, but one which currently appears unavoidable," said service manager Di Anderson.

"Our challenges around staffing a service which runs overnight and at weekends are well documented.

"We are currently pursuing measures to address the situation and increase our staffing levels."

Anyone requiring non-urgent medical assistance which is not an emergency has been asked to contact NHS 24.

For emergency situations they should take the "appropriate course of action, such as dialling 999".

