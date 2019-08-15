Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The reserve manager said it was the first time he knew of that a bird had been killed

A young swan has been attacked and killed by a dog on a nature reserve in southern Scotland.

The dead cygnet was found on Tuesday morning near a red squirrel hide.

The Lockerbie Wildlife Trust, which runs the Eskrigg reserve, said it was a reminder of why dog owners should keep their pets on a leash.

Reserve manager Jim Rae has urged visitors to heed the warning notices posted on the site and help protect the wildlife.

He asked people to "behave responsibly" so birds were not "chased and harassed and disturbed".

Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption Visitors have been urged to keep dogs on a lead in the reserve near Lockerbie

"It's not a big problem but I have put up signs at either end of the reserve asking people to put the dog on a lead," he said.

"There are a number of people who just won't do that because they reckon their dogs are under perfect control without leads.

"Quite often the notices I put up are taken down within a day or two by somebody or other.

"But it is the first time as far as I know that one of the birds has been killed by a dog."