Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The plans are described as "transformational" for the area around the Borders Railway terminus

A masterplan which it is claimed could create more than 1,400 jobs around the terminus of the Borders Railway is taking another step forward.

The Tweedbank scheme is seen as a "transformational" project for the south of Scotland.

The public is now being encouraged to give its views on the future development plans for the village.

It will then help Scottish Borders Council (SBC) produce planning guidance towards the end of the year.

The plan includes a number of "ambitious ideas" to encourage people to live, learn, visit and work in the region.

'Economic benefits'

Tom Miers, SBC's executive member for planning and environment, said: "There are a number of exciting opportunities for residential and business space around Tweedbank.

"We have already seen the progress with one element of this - the Borders Innovation Park - which will deliver significant economic benefits to the whole of the Scottish Borders."

He said the creation of the supplementary planning guidance was key to developing the ideas further.

A drop-in session in Tweedbank on 21 August will allow the council to gather comments on the project.