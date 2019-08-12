Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The accident happened at an entrance to Floors Castle

Two people are in a critical condition in hospital and another person has been seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash at a castle entrance in the Borders.

The incident happened at about 15:25 on Friday on the B6397, at the back of Floors Castle near Kelso.

A Fiat Ducato van, a Land Rover Defender and a Vauxhall Combo van were all involved in the collision.

Two men, aged 60 and 56, who were driving the vans involved, are in a critical condition in hospital.

A 60-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Combo van, also suffered serious injuries.

Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption Three people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash

The 72-year-old male driver of the Land Rover and his 53-year-old female passenger were uninjured.

Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing and appealed for witnesses.

PC Leigh Rankine said: "This has been a very serious collision, which resulted in significant injury to a number of individuals and we are eager to understand all of the factors which contributed to this incident taking place.

"Any motorists who were on the road on Friday afternoon and witnessed what happened should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, we would be extremely eager to obtain any relevant dashcam footage the public may have of the collision which can assist with our ongoing investigation."