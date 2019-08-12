Image copyright Getty Images

A Scottish football club has thanked fans for heeding its warning not to feed seagulls during a weekend game to help tackle mess and nuisance issues.

Queen of the South issued the appeal to supporters ahead of their clash with Dunfermline on Saturday.

The Dumfries side said anyone caught feeding the gulls would be ejected from their Palmerston Park ground.

The Doonhamers said supporters had followed the guidance which had helped to reduce problems.

"Following our much highly talked about appeal for people not to feed the seagulls at Palmerston, we would like to thank those who attended our game against Dunfermline for their co-operation," they said in a statement.

"As requested no food was thrown and the bins were used which made a difference."

The Scottish Championship side made the appeal after complaints about the birds at cup clashes last month.

The club has been playing bird noises over the sound system - just one of the ways they have been trying to tackle the problem.