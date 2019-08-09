Teenage boy stuck in Southerness mud sparks rescue operation
- 9 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 15-year-old boy has been rescued after he got stuck in mud on the Solway Coast
Emergency services and lifeboat crews were sent to the scene at Southerness, south of Dumfries, at about 14:30.
Police appealed for the public to stay away from the shoreline to allow the rescue operation to proceed as quickly as possible.
They confirmed that the teenager had been pulled out of the mud by about 15:30.