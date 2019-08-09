Image copyright Richard Sutcliffe Image caption The boy got into trouble on the Solway Coast

A 15-year-old boy has been rescued after he got stuck in mud on the Solway Coast

Emergency services and lifeboat crews were sent to the scene at Southerness, south of Dumfries, at about 14:30.

Police appealed for the public to stay away from the shoreline to allow the rescue operation to proceed as quickly as possible.

They confirmed that the teenager had been pulled out of the mud by about 15:30.