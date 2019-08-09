Image copyright Getty Images

Football fans caught feeding seagulls have been warned they will be removed from a Scottish Championship stadium.

Dumfries side Queen of the South issued the message ahead of their first home league game at Palmerston Park.

It comes after complaints about the mess and nuisance caused by birds at the ground at a cup clash with Motherwell last month.

Now the club has appealed to fans to help tackle the issue by putting any waste food in bins provided.

To minimise the impact of the seagulls on everyones enjoyment of the game please DO NOT feed them and USE the bins provided for all waste food. Please consider your fellow supporters. If you are seen to be deliberately feeding the seagulls you will be removed from the ground

The Doonhamers have said they face a "pretty much impossible task" in dealing with the problem having tried "various things" to tackle it.

Their efforts have included playing bird of prey noises over the sound system and flying red kites, a widespread bird of prey in Dumfries and Galloway, above their ground.

However, the gulls have continued to cause problems, with staff forced to stay out on the pitch late at night to try to stop them roosting on the playing surface.

Supporters have been asked to play their part in dealing with the issue.

"If you are seen to be deliberately feeding the seagulls you will be removed from the ground," the club warned on its Facebook page.

Image caption Queen of the South have their first home league game on Saturday

"In order to minimise the impact of the seagulls on everyone's enjoyment of the game, please do not feed them and please use the bins provided for all waste food.

"Please consider your fellow supporters."

Queen of the South face Dunfermline in their first home game in the Scottish Championship on Saturday afternoon.