Driver faces Kelso fatal crash charge
- 7 August 2019
A motorist has been accused of causing the death of a 95-year-old woman in the Borders by careless driving.
Douglas Shannon, 30, of Selkirk, appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court in connection with the fatal accident near Kelso in July last year.
He was charged with causing the death of Jessie Cunningham, from Kelso, on the A6089 road.
Mr Shannon made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. He was granted bail.