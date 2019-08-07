Image copyright Solway Press Services Image caption A court heard how residents living near the store were woken up by the noise

A man has admitted his role in an £86,000 forklift ram-raid on a south of Scotland superstore.

A cash machine at the Co-op on Annan Road in Gretna was targeted in September last year.

Jordan Still, 26, of Wingate in County Durham, admitted acting with others unknown to break into the store and force open the ATM.

Sentence was deferred until next month for background reports at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Jennifer McGill told the court how noise at about 02:00 had woken up nearby residents and they had alerted police.

The ram-raiders had left the scene with the safe - having caused extensive damage to the building.

The court heard how police inquiries led to a nearby yard and the discovery of the safe and the tools used to open it.

Several thousand pounds was also recovered and Still was subsequently arrested.