Image copyright Google Image caption The scheme would be built on land near Foulden in Berwickshire

Plans for a major holiday lodge development in the Scottish Borders are being recommended for approval.

The holiday park would be created on land near Foulden in Berwickshire.

It would see 52 lodges built along with an office building, reception area and shop.

Opponents claim the project would be detrimental to the environment and an over-development of the site, but planning approval is being recommended with a string of conditions.

Foulden, Mordington and Lamberton Community Council has opposed the scheme, claiming it would damage the character and visual amenity of the village.

However, planning officials have advised the scheme get the go-ahead with a series of conditions regarding landscaping, lighting and the types and colours of materials to be used on the properties.