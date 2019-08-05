Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have asked anyone who recognises the man in the images to contact them

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace after an 85-year-old woman was attacked and robbed in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened near the Midsteeple on the High Street in Dumfries at about 04:40 on 25 June.

The woman was knocked to the ground before her bag was taken. She required hospital treatment for a head injury.

Det Sgt Graeme Robertson urged anyone who recognised the man in the CCTV images to contact the police.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The incident happened near the Midsteeple in late June

"Inquiries are continuing in respect of this matter and we are keen to speak to the man in the images," he said.

"I would urge anyone who recognises him to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone with any further information relevant to this incident should also get in touch."